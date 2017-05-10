Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: DJ Mekzy ft. Jesse Jagz ft. Ceeza Milli – Oluwa

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Dj Mekzy who is currently Wizkid’s official DJ, has put out 2 hit singles in the last 4 months and this one he called OLUWA feat Chocolate City Foreman Jesse Jags and Ceeza Milli..

Listen to the sweet melody vibes the tune ‘Oluwa’ brings and enjoy your day.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: DJ Mekzy ft. Jesse Jagz ft. Ceeza Milli – Oluwa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.