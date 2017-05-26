MUSIC: DJ Sauce x Dotman – Rewind it

Ukrainian based DJ Sauce is here with his first official single and it features Fast rising Hit wonder Dotman on this tune titled ‘Rewind it‘.

Rewind it is a frenzy-inducing Hit, expertly engineered to become a staple of radio, clubs, and dance playlists all over the African continent and beyond. This track was produced by Zimbabwean Hit maker; Simba Tagz, So hit that play button, listen and ‘Rewind It’ then tell us what you think!

Stream audio Below:

The post MUSIC: DJ Sauce x Dotman – Rewind it appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

