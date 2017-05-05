Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Ed.edge – We made it (Prod. Ed.edge)

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ed.edge (Mr E-krime) is a naija born versitile artist and a producer who has always made his fans proud locally and internationally, he has worked with a lot of Nigerian established artistes ,After dropping his Hit single “Buga” which banged in clubs,the street and air waves,he decided to do something different in this new jam he tittles “We made it”. like you’ve always known good music it will always be.

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post MUSIC: Ed.edge – We made it (Prod. Ed.edge) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.