MUSIC: Elijah Ogann – He Cares

Elijah Ogann (OGANN) releases yet another song as an independent artiste. The ex Edge Records and Tyrant Music signee once again takes on a reggae tune in a song titled “He Cares;” a follow up on his reggae – soul song “Koma”, which was released sometime last year.

“He Cares” is a gospel anthem that acknowledges the awesomeness of God and the gift of Jesus Christ. He Cares is Elijah Ogann’s first gospel track; one which he dedicates to God as a sacrifice of praise towards His faithfulness through the music years.

The song is produced by super producer Ohis (@beatbyOhis) and it is a statement of real talent and nothing less.

