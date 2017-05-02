Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Feddy – My Squad (prod. by TulaPRO)

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Following the huge success in the previous years to his Runtown’s Mad Over You Cover, which built the major wave in the country as one of the best rap covers.

Nigeria’s fastest rising trap act follows up with the first official song of the year “My Squad” which speaks about unity with a group of brotherly minded youths.

Song was produce by TulaPRO, Engineered By Feddy. Follow on Twitter & Instagram @itz_feddy.


