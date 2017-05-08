MUSIC: G.R.A.P Ft. Dj Emmbassey X Vector X AO – Zobo
The three members of G.R.A.P Music have decided to show their more relaxed side in a song titled “ZOBO”.
Dj Emmbassey passionately cooked the beat….Vector smoothly killed the hook….and AO finessed the verses. The record was brilliantly mixed & mastered by Oga JoJo.
So in order to experience the chilled side of G.R.A.P Music, click play and enjoy.
