Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Gee2ii – Young Girl

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

​Onwuemena Chizem Gabriel better known as Gee2ii (​​@gee2ii) is a talented reggae dance hall artist who hail from Agbor ika north east local goverment area of delta state. Gee2ii is the 1st officially signed artist under ALLTYMZ ENTERTAINMENT a label based in indonesia.

He started singing professionally in the year 2009 after featuring in mode9 hit track Swaggaman dope ft sugarboy of gworldwide ,Gee2ii release his 1st official single tittled “young girl” produced by chymz.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

​Follow on Twitter/IG:- @gee2ii ​.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Gee2ii – Young Girl appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.