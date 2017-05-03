MUSIC: Geniuzz – Love & Affection

Effyzzie Music Group presents the highly anticipated single “Love & Affection” by Geniuzz.

The mid-tempo track which can described as a sexy fusion of reggae and afro-pop, serves as the lead single of Geniuzz’ extended play “A Slice Of Geniuzz” #ASOG. The E.P is expected to be release digitally in the second quarter of 2017.

“Love & Affection” is available on all music stores and digital platforms.

Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Geniuzz-Love-Affection.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Geniuzz – Love & Affection appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

