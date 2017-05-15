MUSIC: Humblesmith – Focus (Prod. Mixta Dimz)

Humblesmith returns with a brand new single shortly after the release of his “Beautiful Lagos” Video.

It was an amazing weekend as The Golden Prince of Africa, Humblesmith was celebrated on his birthday bash at D’Place, Lekki, this created an entertaining atmosphere that premieres the new song ‘Focus’. It was lit tho.

This new song is engrossing and quite acceptable with good vibes to merge with. Kudos to Humblesmith for serving us right with an exceptional tune.

Listen Up! and stay Focus.





https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Humblesmith-Focus.mp3

