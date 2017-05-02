MUSIC: J-Roc – Shape Of Your Love (Ed Sheeran Cover)

To mark this birthday reggae/dance-hall act J-Roc releases a brilliant cover of Ed Sheeran’s smash “Shape Of You”.

The gifted act who collaborated with Burna Boy on the Leriq produced “Lemme Know”; calls his take on the record “Shape Of Your Love”.

Amazing cover, please check on it and Happy Birthday J-Roc!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/J-Roc-Shape-Of-Your-Love-Ed-Sheeran-Cover..mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: J-Roc – Shape Of Your Love (Ed Sheeran Cover) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

