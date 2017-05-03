MUSIC: Janey Krest – Tangele ​​​(Prod. Princeton)‎

Janeykrest whose real name is Amadi Chinemerem Janefrancis is everything you need to know about a music talent or better called a total package.

Krest as fondly called by many is a Nigerian born rapper, singer, songwriter,

reggae artist and an electrifying entertainer known for her English, pidgin and igbo lyrics with a unique complexion, androgynous.

Krest kicks off her musical journey in 2017 with a lovely piece she dubbed “TANGELE“ with production credit from audio scientist Princeton.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Janey-Krest-tangele.mp3

