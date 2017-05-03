MUSIC: Janey Krest – Tangele (Prod. Princeton)
Janeykrest whose real name is Amadi Chinemerem Janefrancis is everything you need to know about a music talent or better called a total package.
Krest as fondly called by many is a Nigerian born rapper, singer, songwriter,
reggae artist and an electrifying entertainer known for her English, pidgin and igbo lyrics with a unique complexion, androgynous.
Krest kicks off her musical journey in 2017 with a lovely piece she dubbed “TANGELE“ with production credit from audio scientist Princeton.
Download & Enjoy…
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Janey Krest – Tangele (Prod. Princeton) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!