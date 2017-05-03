MUSIC: Juls ft. Maleek Berry & Nonso Amadi – Early
Super Talented Ghanaian Producer and DJ, Juls teams up with Nigerian producer/singer Maleek Berry & Nonso Amadi on this captivating tune titled Early.
When Maleek Berry is on the track you already know the outcome, and here we got also Nonso Amadi doing what he knows how to do best.
Enjoy!
