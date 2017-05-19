MUSIC: Jumabee – Bolli ft Coco Ice & Elly Man

This particular vibe has been greatly missed but this talented heads brought it back alive and you can imagine what this song sounds like especially when it has the music machine Jumabee on the hook and ex BB NAIJA house mate and lyricist Coco ice with a blend of Ellyman’s Jamaican flavour which sounds irresistible.

Without much talk the song promises to be on high demand and deejay’s favorite simply because it is simply amazing. Listen up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Music-JUMABEE-BOLLI-Ft-COCO-ICE-x-ELLY-MAN.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Jumabee – Bolli ft Coco Ice & Elly Man appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

