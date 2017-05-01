MUSIC: Klever Jay Ft. Reekado Banks – Kini Level Yen
Klever Jay returns with a Sweet tune featuring Reekado Banks.
One of Nigeria’s ever consistent act KLEVER JAY who’s known for his vocal dexterity comes with a mid tempo Vibe titled KINI LEVEL YEN with a superb Joint force from Mavin’s finest REEKADO BANKS and song been Produced by Lahlah.
Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Klever Jay Ft. Reekado Banks – Kini Level Yen appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!