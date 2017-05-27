MUSIC: Milidime – Wetin U Get

Milidime also known as the “Lyrical Chameleon” due to his style of switching patterns, who hails from the Oju L. G. A is a graduate of physics from the University of Benue state. The rapper who is rumoured to be the founding father of #OgeneHipHop as dated back to 2014 with the release of the single #IbuOnye before the likes of Zoro, Phyno and Flavour followed, has been off the radar for a while now.

He is kicking off the year with a song more like a wake up call, with intention of driving the masses to work hard no matter whatever it is to make a living rather than brag whenever you have nothing. After all, sometimes little bad can be done for the sake of greater good. So on the day of reckoning, when asked what you did with the talent you were given, you fit show #WetinYouGet produced by Federal capital territory’s finest producer spiffbeats, mixed and mastered by TMS.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Milidime-Wetin-U-Get.mp3

