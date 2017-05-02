MUSIC: Mobie – Lere Party (Prod. By Ekelly)

G.Life Entertainment latest signee Kingsley Ubani Ihesiulo popularly known as “Mobie” gets his fans thrilled with hot new single titled “Lere Party ” for the dance floor. The video to the song has been shot and is slated for release in coming days. The song was produced by prolific music producer Ekelly. Seen as the next big thing from surulere, Mobie is ready to take the industry by storm with his new single titled “Lere Party” and more. Enjoy this lovely sound from the stable of G.Life Entertainment.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/MOBIE-LERE-PARTY.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

