MUSIC: Mr V2dc – Rain

Mr V2DC returns to the scene with amazing vocals to his new single ‘RAIN’, Mr V2DC latest single, is a song that integrates Afro sound. On this rendition, Mr V2DC worked with ace producer @drizzlecokeboy .

Mr V2DC is a Nigerian music artist , who has been in the music industry for a long time now and has released a couple of singles in the past, but he is now back fully with his first official single.

This new piece is titled RAIN, this song will uplift your spirit and if you have been on the edge of giving up it will give you hope for better days ahead . Download, listen and share and its certain you ll be glad you did.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Mr_V2DC_-_RAIN.mp3

