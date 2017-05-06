Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Naj D Ft. Oluwatobbyloba – In The Club

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Naj D drops” In The Club”, a quick follow up to African Woman, his massive hit that has been rocking the airwaves since the release last Month.

Naj D continues to vibe stronger with the sense Beatz produced club shaker titled “In The Club” This is another evidence that Naj D is going places. His composition and vocal delivery on “In the Club” is deep, this is a dance hall vibe so spiced up that you cant decline.

 

