MUSIC: Nami – The Real Me (Prod. Nami)

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Multi award-winning producer and finalist in the 2016 SEYI SHAY / PEPSI AIRBRUSH COMPETITION FOR PRODUCERS, NAMI, who is University of Nigeria, Nsukka’s BEST PRODUCER 2016 drops a unique tune titled THE REAL ME. A jam whose lyrics will get u wondering if he is really Human. Follow Nami On Social Media @namisteel.

Hello. Add your message here.