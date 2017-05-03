MUSIC: Olalakeside – Omo Igboro
Ogunlowo Olalekan Ola-Lakeside popularly known as Shanawole because of his street’s most popular song Elegushi Spenders who just got a mouth watering record deal with Grind Records a Lagos/Johannesburg based recording company is out with another street and club banger titled Omo Igboro (street boy) that promises to rule the airwaves and gigs.
Enjoy!
