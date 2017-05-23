MUSIC: Omo Akin ft. Banky W – Jolo

Today 23rd May, is Omo Akin’s birthday, to celebrate he has decided to release new music. Omo Akin enlists EME boss Banky W for the new record entitled “Jolo”.

The tune is taken off Omo Akin’s forthcoming EP to be released in June. From all of us at notjustok we wish Omo Akin a very happy birthday.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Omo-Akin-ft.-Banky-W-Jolo.mp3

