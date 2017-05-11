MUSIC: Pinky jay – Angel

Pinky jay is back with another single titled ANGEL. Angel was recorded in South Africa and produced by C Tea Beat early this year. Pinky jay is a Nigerian female artiste that is signed to Victorist Media.

She has featured Solidstar on her previous song titled Badman remix and Alahaji Orezi on her second single titled OH BABY. You can follow her on instagram : @officialpinkyjay & twitter @Pinky_Jay1.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/REFIX_ANGEL_PINKY.mp3

