MUSIC: Saint B – Rodo (Prod. LXE)

Nigerian fast raising music star and Vision Entertainment front act, “Saint B” set to drop his official first single titled “Rodo”. A perfectly crafted afro dance song, which was produced by Sound Sultan right-hand producer, LXE. And was mixed and mastered by famous Nigerian music engineer, Brain Mix.

Saint B is totally one new act you should expect more from him, as he is here to stay for long. Check out Rodo.

Download, Listen and share…

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Saint-B-Rodo-Prod.-LXE.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Saint B – Rodo (Prod. LXE) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

