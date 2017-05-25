MUSIC: TP Traffic – Sober (Prod. Crisace)

​​Emerging Music act TP Traffic catches the attention of music lovers digging for new music with his latest single “Sober”.

Over a Crisace Andrea production, the Anambra state-born Rapper brags about all the finer things in life he wants while he sips and blazes up.

The song opens with TP over a minimal beat, singing the hook Sober/ Sober /Sober //Are you really Sober?/ Yes i got the kush /I got the lean/ Lets get it over// before the young rapper hops on a verse with some laid back vocals.

TP goes back-and-forth with rhymes and harmonies, delivering lines about “getting high”, chilling on a cloud 9 and just having fun.

Describing the concept behind Sober, TP explains: “My idea was to create a song that everyone would love, especially the stoners! A song so good that people would enjoy it even if they weren’t at a party. A song so vibey, so smooth, so mesmerizing, so relaxing, so hypnotizing that the energy embedded in the sonics of music would subliminally relieve stress & cause the listener to feel high, effortlessly coercing them into a state of excitement.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/TP-Traffic-Sober-Prod.-Crisace.mp3

