MUSIC: Uchay & Dablaze – Celebrate

Amo music fast rising stars uchay and dablaze collaborates on a new hit track titled “celebrate”.It is a club banger that is surely going to blow the minds of there fans out dere. Amo music fast rising stars uchay and dablaze collaborates for the first time since they were signed to the record label on dis new hot single titled “celebrate “produced by DYC.

Celebrate is a birthday song which d two artiste did together to celebrate and wish there CEO Alabi Mubarak Ololade a happy birthday.

Social Media Handle @lyricaldablaze, @uchay_of.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/celebration.mp3

