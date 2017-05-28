MUSIC: Victor Velmo Ft. Magnito & LK Kuddy – Nare Ekele (Trap Remix)

Victor Velmo is here again reassuring us that the long awaited Sprout 2 EP is really close. Velmo serves us another smash hit, A Trap Remix to his acclaimed Hit song “Nare Ekele”.

Veli Velly is assisted by the New Wave Magnito & LK Kuddy, Kuddy opens the Trap Remix with amazing vocals which would leave you in Aww of life, followed by Magnito the IF I GET MONEY crooner who drops hard bars quotable lines: ‘if I get money make I just reserve my comment, make I no dey talk about the future make I just concentrate on the moment, ‘ And Velmo raps the song.

Victor Velmo is Nigerian Recording artist, Rapper & Singer Listen to the Song Below and keep up with him on any social media platform of your choice @velmodouble

Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Victor_Velmo_Ft_Magnito__LK_Kuddy_Nare_Ekele_Trap_Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Victor Velmo Ft. Magnito & LK Kuddy – Nare Ekele (Trap Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

