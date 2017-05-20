MUSIC: Victoria Kimani – Kenkede (My Body)

Victoria Kimani rides the ongoing Ghana wave in new release since her debut Album Safari and since her departure from Chocolate City. “My Body” was produced by Zimbabwe’s Mr. KAMERA and co Written by Naija’s Mc Galaxy.

I love how we never know what sound Kimani will drop next, like her Smash Hit SHOW, I can see this as an instant mix into Dj decks Africa wide.

Listen Up!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Victoria_Kimani_Kenkede_My_Body_.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Victoria Kimani – Kenkede (My Body) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

