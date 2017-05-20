Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Victoria Kimani – Kenkede (My Body)

Posted on May 20, 2017

Victoria Kimani rides the ongoing Ghana wave in new release since her debut Album Safari and since her departure from Chocolate City. “My Body” was produced by Zimbabwe’s Mr. KAMERA and co Written by Naija’s Mc Galaxy.

I love how we never know what sound Kimani will drop next, like her Smash Hit SHOW, I can see this as an instant mix into Dj decks Africa wide.

Listen Up!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

