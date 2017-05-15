Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Younggregg Ft. Rogger Lino – No One Knows Tomorrow

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

RNS/NU COMRADES Entertainment presents Onuoha Reagan chidera, an Imo State born talented singer, widely known by the stage nameAiam “YOUNGREGG” is out with brand new single titled ‘No one knows tomorrow’ which features Made men Music Group newest kid ‘Roger Lino’ YOUNGREGG started his music career at tender age of seven, singing in the church and playing instruments.

He is a student of Imo state university. This ghetto gospel was produced, mixed and mastered by Da Genius. Check it out and enjoy Follow him on Twitter: @iam_youngregg & Instagram: @iamyoungregg.

 

