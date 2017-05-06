MUSIC: Yung L – Cheers
Choc Boi Nation – an imprint under Chocolate City Music proudly presents “CHEERS” by Yung L.
It is his debut single since he recently signed to CBN. “Cheers” is built on a light hearted and simple Caribbean inspired groove which is built upon with simple horns and intermittent kicks. It is laid back and easy going – the way a fun weekend should be.
The catchy, mid tempo feel good track is all about celebrating the weekend and having a good time celebrating life with friends and goons. “Cheers” was produced by TUC.
Download and Groove on!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Yung L – Cheers appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!