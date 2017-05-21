Musiliu Obanikoro threathens to leave PDP.. Find out his reasons.. – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Musiliu Obanikoro threathens to leave PDP.. Find out his reasons..
Information Nigeria
Former minister of state for defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, says he will leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the Supreme Court affirms Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff as the National Chairman of the party on May 25. Speaking in an interview with …
