Musiliu Obanikoro threathens to leave PDP.. Find out his reasons..

Former minister of state for defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, says he will leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if the Supreme Court affirms Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff as the National Chairman of the party on May 25. Speaking in an interview with the Punch newspaper, Obanikoro stated: “One thing that is certain is that if Sheriff …

The post Musiliu Obanikoro threathens to leave PDP.. Find out his reasons.. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

