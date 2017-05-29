Muslim group rejects May 29 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, insists on June 12 – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Muslim group rejects May 29 as Nigeria's Democracy Day, insists on June 12
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has rejectd May 29 as Nigeria's Democracy Day, describing it is fraudulent, unrealistic and escapist. The group asked the federal government to declare June 12 as Democracy Day instead of May 29, which was picked by …
