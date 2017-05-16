Must Read: Five things that annoy a woman during s*x

The following are some of the things that can annoy your woman during s*x, that every man must read • You leave your socks on Maybe you just like keeping your feet warm — or perhaps you think leaving your knee-high socks on is as er*tic as her wearing heels to bed. Well, this is …

The post Must Read: Five things that annoy a woman during s*x appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

