Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Must read for men: How to know your correct condom size

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The believe of most men who purchase condom is that all condoms are the same size but that is not thr case. According to recent studies say about 40 per cent of men are wearing the wrong size condom! When shopping for condoms, many men tend to believe that one size fits all. But this is …

The post Must read for men: How to know your correct condom size appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.