Must Watch! Adekunle Gold releases Video for “Work”

The award winning urban highlife and R&B Singer Adekunle Gold has released the music video of “Work” which is a monster track off his highly appreciated album “Gold“. The video is a full reflection of the Nigerian working population; it strongly depicts the social and economic realities of the Nigerian worker from the street hawker […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

