Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Must Watch! Adekunle Gold releases Video for “Work”

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The award winning urban highlife and R&B Singer Adekunle Gold has released the music video of “Work” which is a monster track off his highly appreciated album “Gold“. The video is a full reflection of the Nigerian working population; it strongly depicts the social and economic realities of the Nigerian worker from the street hawker […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.