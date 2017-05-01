Must Watch! Adekunle Gold releases Video for “Work”
The award winning urban highlife and R&B Singer Adekunle Gold has released the music video of “Work” which is a monster track off his highly appreciated album “Gold“. The video is a full reflection of the Nigerian working population; it strongly depicts the social and economic realities of the Nigerian worker from the street hawker […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.
