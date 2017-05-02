Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Must Watch! Shade Okoya celebrates her 40th Birthday in Style with her Husband Razak Okoya, Kids & Friends – Bella Naija

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Must Watch! Shade Okoya celebrates her 40th Birthday in Style with her Husband Razak Okoya, Kids & Friends
Bella Naija
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU! love this + Comment 3. Facebook · Twitter · Pinterest. Tagged With: BN TV, Razaq Okoya, Shade OkoyaFiled Under: BN TV …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.