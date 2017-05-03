Pages Navigation Menu

Must Watch Trailer! IK Ogbonna, Bucci Franklin, Jennifer John & More Star in New Comedy “The 30 Year Old Virgin”

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

The 30-Year-Old Virgin is a romantic comedy film, about a 29-year-old lawyer who is still a virgin and is being pressured by her friends to find a man, fall in love, get married and have sex before her 30th birthday. The movie is written by Princess Shyngle and directed by Mykel Parish and features IK […]

