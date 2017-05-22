Mutsvangwa cosy with Mugabe, again – NewsDay
Mutsvangwa cosy with Mugabe, again
WAR veterans chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa has denied there has been a cooling of relations between the former freedom fighters and their patron, President Robert Mugabe, ahead of their scheduled second indaba mid-next month. BY BLESSED …
