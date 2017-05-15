My Administration Has Empowered Local Farmers – Gov Ishaku

By Andrew Ojih, Jalingo

The Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has said that his administration has from 2015 till date empowered local farmers in the state.

Ishaku, who spoke to LEADERSHIP during an exclusive interview yesterday in Jalingo through his commissioner for agriculture, Mr. David Ishaya said Taraba State is currently experiencing a revolution in the area of agriculture through deliberate efforts by Governor Ishaku to provide food security and empowers farmers.

He added that the present administration has provided farm inputs, tractors, fertilisers among others to local farmers to boost their farm produce.

He lamented that farmers in the state have not been able to access the federal government anchor borrower programme since its inception, adding that the guidelines given by commercial banks for farmers to access the loans made it impossible for most farmers to access the loans.

“It is few of our local farmers that have accessed the facility in the state since its inception” he said.

He said that the Federal Government will need to do more in areas of intervention in agriculture in the state since Taraba State is one of the most richly endowed in terms of agricultural potentials.

“There are no doubts that agriculture is undergoing a revolution in Taraba. The state is hugely endowed and the state government is pioneering this revolution. We have the greenhouse which is the first of its kind in the country,” he said.

The post My Administration Has Empowered Local Farmers – Gov Ishaku appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

