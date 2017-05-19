“My all in all” _ Mercy Johnson’s Husband Shares New Pics, Showers Praises on His Wife
Prince Odi Okojie took to social media to share a lovely photo of himself and his beautiful wife, Mercy Johnson.
The business mogul gushed about his wife who was dressed in a lovely Ankara dress as they stepped out for a traditional wedding.
He wrote in the caption,
“That moment my lips touches her cheek,her eyes closed….hmmmm this my wife Traditional marriage outing with my Wife, Girlfriend, My all
