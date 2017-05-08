My cousin Midiwo is a cry baby, Oburu Oginga says on Gem primaries loss – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
My cousin Midiwo is a cry baby, Oburu Oginga says on Gem primaries loss
The Star, Kenya
A file photo of Nominated MP Oburu Oginga with his cousin Gem MP Jakoyo MIdiwo. /JUSTUS OCHIENG. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Raila Odinga's eldest brother Oburu Oginga has described their cousin Jakoyo Midiwo as a cry baby …
