My DM Is Open For Sliding In – Kunle Remi, Adesua Etomi’s Ex

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actor Kunle Remi said his DM is open for sliding in, After reportedly loosing Adesua to Banky W. He wrote: My DMs are open for sliding in. I just poured sunlight liquid soap with Enough water to make the sliding easier for you. Watch the wall tho! Source: Twitter

