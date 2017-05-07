My dream car is Rolls Royce – Dabota Lawson, Beautician and Businesswoman

By Christy Anyanwu

Dabota Lawson is ex-beauty queen (Miss Nigeria UK). The Kalabari beauty is the Proprietor, Two Six Shopping Mall in Lekki, Dabota Cosmetics and WR Beauty Studio. In her mid twenties, her charity, Dabota Life Project is involved in providing potable water and sponsoring the less privileged. Recently, she spoke about her favourites.

Favourite food

Moi Moi and turkey with fried rice.

Favourite weather

I like it cool. Cool weather is my best, when it’s not too hot or cool. When it’s too cold, my skin becomes dry. Spring weather is the best weather for my skin as well as convenient to dress up and go out.

Favourite colour

I like peach and nude colour. They are soft, sweet and match everything.

Favourite car

Rolls Royce. It’s such a luxurious car. It’s the ultimate car for me. Rolls Royce is “the queen of queens” when it comes to cars. That’s my dream car oh.

Favourite holiday spot

I would say Greece, but in Africa, I would say Sierra Leone. These two countries are surrounded by hills and water. It was a nice experience, especially in Sierra Leone. In Sierra Leone, I was supposed to be there for two weeks and I ended up staying for three months, though I was working also. Things are cheap and people are friendly too.

Favourite sport

I don’t really have a favourite sport.

Favourite fashion accessory

I love nice necklaces. I just love jewelries.

Favourite book

My bible. We are learning everyday. I have never had the privilege of reading my bible back to back but every time I open it, I learn something interesting, either by myself or with like minds.

Favourite TV series

Game of thrones and Tyrant.

