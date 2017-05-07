My fears for APC, Buhari – Idahosa – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
My fears for APC, Buhari – Idahosa
Guardian (blog)
Charles Idahosa is a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which started as AC then ACN before its fusion with other parties to form the APC. He was the Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as governor of Edo State.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!