My High Chiefs lying against me – Olubadan
The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has said that Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, and the Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, were all lying against him in a statement credited to them that he failed to carry along the Olubadan-in-Council in his (Olubadan’s) recent decisions concerning the conferment of chieftaincy […]
My High Chiefs lying against me – Olubadan
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!