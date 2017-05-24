Pages Navigation Menu

My High Chiefs lying against me – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has said that Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, and the Balogun of Ibadan, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, were all lying against him in a statement credited to them that he failed to carry along the Olubadan-in-Council in his (Olubadan’s) recent decisions concerning the conferment of chieftaincy […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

