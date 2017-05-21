My Husband Always Releases Sperm On The Floor During s*ex – Wife Tells Court

Information Nigeria

A 37-year-old woman identified as Mrs Mutiatu Olaosebikan, has lamented the refusal of her husband to discharge his semen inside of her during s*xual intercourse. Addressing an Igando Customary Court sitting in Lagos, Mrs Olaosebikan said her husband, …



and more »