My Husband Continues To Carry Out His Responsibilities, His Health Status Is Not All That Bad – Aisha Buhari
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the first lady thanked Nigerians for their support, while assuring everyone that the president has not abandoned his responsibilities.
“I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status. I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived, Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening. Long Live Nigerians, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria” She tweeted.
The post My Husband Continues To Carry Out His Responsibilities, His Health Status Is Not All That Bad – Aisha Buhari appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab.
