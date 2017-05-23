My Lifestyle Costs A Lot, If You Want A Feature, Pay Me – Yung6ix Replies Upcoming Act

Rapper Yung6ix, just proved he could care less about the use of social media by some of his fans to get him to work with them. This was properly stated by the rapper himself, when he took to snapchat to reveal that a certain fan had taken to social media to beg for a free …

The post My Lifestyle Costs A Lot, If You Want A Feature, Pay Me – Yung6ix Replies Upcoming Act appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

