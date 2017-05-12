My plans for NACCIMA — Iyalode Lawson

…As association holds 57th AGM

THE incoming first female National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson has promised to ensure the creation of enabling environment for private business to thrive in Nigeria.

Lawson, who takes over as the 19th president from Dr. Bassey Edem said this at a press conference ahead of her investiture.

While she pledged to support Federal Government’s effort at diversifying the nation’s economy, she said: “One cardinal programme very dear to my heart is the creation of employment for millions of young Nigerians roaming the streets without any visible source of income.

‘’Our type of job centre will not be mere registration points, rather, they will be designed to identify job seekers and train them to acquire skills that will be relevant in the construction industry and other sectors of our economy.”

In a similar vein, NACCIMA has concluded plans to hold its 57th Annual General Meeting, which will lead to the election of a new President and national officers to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The AGM, with a theme: ‘Enhancing Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria: An Impetus to Economic Recovery,’ is scheduled to take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The conference will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, while eminent dignitaries such as the representative to ECOWAS and Regional Director, United Nations Development Organisation, Jean Bankole and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The post My plans for NACCIMA — Iyalode Lawson appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

