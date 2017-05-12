Pages Navigation Menu

My plans for NACCIMA — Iyalode Lawson

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

…As association holds 57th AGM

THE incoming first female National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson has promised to ensure the creation of  enabling environment for private business to thrive in Nigeria.

BRIEFING: From left; Mrs Sekinat Habeeb, Manager, Special Project, Vanguard Media Ltd; Mrs Toun Okewole Sonaiya, MD, WFM, 91.7 Radio Station; Iyalode Alaba Lawson, Incoming President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA; Alhaji Wasiu Olaleye, President, Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, Abeokuta and Abdulraham Maku, Executive Secretary, Abeokuta Chamber of Commerce during the presentation of gift to Iyalode Alaba Lawson by Vanguard Media at the press conference on the forthcoming investiture of Iyalode Alaba Lawson as President of NACCIMA held at WFM 91.7 radio station, Arepo, Ogun State yesterday. Photo by Lamidi Bamidele.

Lawson, who takes over as the 19th  president from Dr. Bassey Edem said this at a press conference ahead of her investiture.

While she pledged to support Federal Government’s effort at diversifying the nation’s economy, she said: “One cardinal programme very dear to my heart is the creation of employment for millions of young Nigerians roaming the streets without any visible source of income.

‘’Our type of job centre will not be mere registration points, rather, they will be designed to identify job seekers and train them to acquire skills that will be relevant in the construction industry and other sectors of our economy.”

In a similar vein, NACCIMA has concluded plans to hold its 57th  Annual General Meeting, which will lead to the election of a new President and national officers to pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

The AGM, with a theme: ‘Enhancing Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria: An Impetus to Economic Recovery,’ is scheduled to take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The conference will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, while eminent dignitaries such as the representative to ECOWAS and Regional Director, United Nations Development Organisation, Jean Bankole and Chief  Olusegun Obasanjo.

 

