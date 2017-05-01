My predecessor had over 100 bank accounts -Katsina State Governor
The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has disclosed that the administration of his predecessor, Ibrahim Shema, operated over 100 savings accounts in various banks. Mr. Masari made this known on Sunday at an interactive session with the state’s indigenes living in Abuja at Shehu Yar’Adua Conference Centre, Abuja. The governor also disclosed that he met …
The post My predecessor had over 100 bank accounts -Katsina State Governor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!