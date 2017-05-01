My predecessor had over 100 bank accounts -Katsina State Governor

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has disclosed that the administration of his predecessor, Ibrahim Shema, operated over 100 savings accounts in various banks. Mr. Masari made this known on Sunday at an interactive session with the state’s indigenes living in Abuja at Shehu Yar’Adua Conference Centre, Abuja. The governor also disclosed that he met …

The post My predecessor had over 100 bank accounts -Katsina State Governor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

